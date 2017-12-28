CALIFORNIA - Anually Google reveals its Year in Search for 2017 list. The list consist of many results to show what has been trending and most popular in 2017.

The company has also released the top 10 most searched fashion brands of the year. The list features mostly luxury or high-end brands with Gucci standing firm at the number one spot. Louis Vuitton and Supreme took second and third place respectively.

Los Angeles-based brand Fashion Nova claimed fourth spot beating Chanel. The clothing company is known to sell lower price-point clothes than the rest of the brands on the list.

The affordable label developed a huge following this year due to receiving long-term co-signs from celebrities such as Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and Kylie Jenner.

Here is the list of the top 10 :

1. Gucci



2. Louis Vuitton



3. Supreme



4. Fashion Nova



5. Chanel



6. Yves Saint Laurent



7. Christian Dior

8. Dolce & Gabbana



9. Valentino



10. Moschino

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE