Helios to add 65 more mobile- phone tower sites in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Helios Towers plans to acquire additional mobile-phone tower sites in South Africa from Eagle Towers as it expands its presence in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

The London-based company first entered South Africa in 2019 through a partnership with Vulatel that brought the group 500 sites. It will add another 65 with this deal, which it expects to be concluded by the second half of the year, chief executive Kash Pandya said by phone.

Helios also received an order from the country’s largest mobile-phone operator, Vodacom Group, to build towers over the next 15 months. Vodacom recently announced that it would start rolling out 5G services in South Africa’s three largest cities.

Tower companies have been expanding in Africa to take advantage of faster internet connections and takeup of smartphones across the continent. Meanwhile, wireless carriers around the world have been disposing of tower assets to free up capital for other ventures, creating a sweet spot for deal-making.

Helios is working on a number of deals that will come through during the next month or two, said Pandya, and expects acquisitions to be concluded by end of the year depending on the impact of the global coronavirus impact.