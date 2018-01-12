JOHANNESBURG - A $45,000 electric SUV using facial recognition to unlock doors, Amazon’s Alexa to entertain and a 49-inch screen across the dashboard may be a harbinger of driving’s future. It also shows what China’s doing to grab that business now as the government pushes gas guzzlers off its roads.





Byton, a Nanjing-based company started by former BMW AG executives, on Sunday became the first Chinese automaker to hold a large-scale unveiling at CES in Las Vegas. XPeng Motors, backed by funding from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is set to unveil a production model on Tuesday. That’s on the heels of launches by new entrants such as NIO, backed by Asia’s biggest technology company, Tencent Holdings Ltd.; and WM Motor Technology Co.





China’s drive to curb pollution and reduce dependence on imported oil, coupled with generous government subsidies, is spawning dozens of new-energy automobile startups in what’s already the world’s biggest market for vehicles. The fledgling carmakers now have the task of luring customers from Tesla Inc. and giants such as Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp., which have about $100 billion combined in cash, equivalents and short-term investments to fight back.





“China is the world’s fastest-growing and biggest EV market, but at the same time, it’s short of global players and companies producing products that can compete with the best premium players in the world,” Daniel Kirchert, Byton’s chief operating officer and co-founder, said at the concept SUV’s unveiling.





China already leads globally in EV sales, passing the U.S. in 2015. Sales of new-energy vehicles -- including EVs, plug-in hybrids, and fuel-cell vehicles -- may have topped 700,000 units last year on their way to 1 million this year, said Xu Haidong, assistant secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Almost all those cars are Chinese brands. The government has set a sales target of 7 million vehicles by 2025.