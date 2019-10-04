CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today.
1. JUST IN: SABC receives R2.1 billion bailout from government
Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has announced that the SABC will be receiving R2.1 billion on Monday as part of the R3.2 billion bailout.
2. Government pushes for lower electricity costs to save SA economy – Minister
Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday that the government was pushing for the reduction of the cost of electricity to save the economy from a complete collapse.