7 things you need to know today









File image: IOL CAPE TOWN - Good morning. This is all the latest business news that you need to know today. 1. The fund manager-accountant who wants to lift others as she rises For Zama Khanyile, the goal is to develop women leaders who innovate lasting solutions. She says she has a vision to become a great leader in the world. Now she can almost touch that goal. 2. How to protect yourself from card fraud this festive season Card fraud is on the rise despite card payments being a safe and convenient way to pay for goods and services.

3. WATCH: Overnight trade sees the rand briefly break below the R14.35/$ mark

The overnight trade saw the rand briefly break below the R14.35/$ mark, as markets continue to thrive on the trade agreement news according to Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions

4. Class action to recoup billions of rands paid for legal fees and debt collection costs

A class action would be launched to recover billions of rand paid to credit providers, for legal fees and debt collection costs by consumers with garnishee orders over the past three years, Summit Financial chief executive Clark Gardner said.

5. Mining sector wants to generate its own electricity

The mining industry has called for the government to intervene urgently to enable greater private electricity generation for own use, as Eskom’s power cuts have severely affected production.

6. Debit order abuse costs consumers and banks in excess of R1.6bn annually

Debit order abuse has been a thorn in the side of the national payment system for years, costing consumers and banks in excess of R1.6 billion every year.

7. Eskom's opportunity for new deal with aluminium smelter

Eskom, government, labour and South32 are facing a conundrum with South32’s 100 percent-owned Hillside Aluminium Potlines 1 and 2 facing closure.

