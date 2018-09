File. President Xi Jinping and his SA counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his recent visit to China.

JOHANNESBURG - African leaders attending this week’s summit with China don’t think that cooperation between the continent and Beijing has added to their debt burden Reuters reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $60 billion to African nations at Monday’s opening of a China-Africa forum on cooperation, matching the size of funds offered at the last summit in Johannesburg in 2015.

- African News Agency (ANA)