Air New Zealand cancels flights due to Cyclone Gabrielle

Air New Zealand made many North Island flight cancellations due to Cyclone Gabrielle. The New Zealand Herald reported that flights on turboprop planes into Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga are among those being cancelled, while Northland travellers can also expect cancellations.

Story continues below Advertisement

The list of confirmed domestic cancellations includes: All flights to or from Kerikeri and Whangārei between midday Sunday and Tuesday morning are cancelled.

Last flights into Hamilton and Tauranga on Sunday night are cancelled.

All turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga from midday tomorrow through to midday Monday are cancelled.

Customers eligible for a refund will be advised, while Air NZ is also warning that it may takes days for its services to recover from the cancellations. Reuters reported that residents of New Zealand's biggest city were urged on Sunday to prepare for the impact of a storm that buffeted Australia's Norfolk Island overnight. Gabrielle, downgraded to a sub-tropical low pressure system from a Category 2 cyclone, hit Norfolk Island on Saturday night, with its most destructive winds missing the island, before tracking to New Zealand, 1,460 kilometres (910 miles) south.

New Zealand's North Island and its largest city Auckland braced for the storm's full impact from Sunday night. Last month Auckland was hit by record rainfall that sparked floods and killed four people. The city of 1.6 million was in line for a "full trifecta" of heavy rain, strong winds and storm surges, said Georgina Griffith, a spokeswoman for the nation's weather forecaster, MetService.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Don't be fooled if you're not affected until Tuesday," she told reporters. Wind and rain were spreading from the country's north, with a 140 km per hour (87 miles per hour) wind gust reported on the country's North Island on Sunday afternoon, MetService said. "Rainfall amounts over the next three days show that although things get going today, the bulk of the rain is expected on Monday," it warned, as authorities tipped rain of up to 40 mm (1.6 inches) on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Auckland Emergency Management said it was working to get 26 emergency shelters up-and-running in the city in time for the wild weather's arrival. With Gabrielle closing in, Air New Zealand said it was cancelling multiple long-haul international fights on Monday, as well as Tasman and Pacific Island flights, and domestic services in and out of Auckland. Auckland Airport said airlines were announcing flight cancellations in the "evolving situation", and encouraged people with travel booked to watch for updates.

Mayor Wayne Brown's office urged residents to prepare, including by tying down loose outdoor items and ensuring houses were clear of debris. The storm was on track to lie off Cape Reinga at the North Island's north end on Sunday afternoon, after moving away from Norfolk Island, MetService said. On Norfolk Island, which covers just over 34 square km (13 square miles) in the Pacific Ocean between New Caledonia and New Zealand, authorities said they were clearing debris and trees from roads and restoring power knocked out in the storm.