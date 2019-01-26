LONDON – World aerospace giant Airbus warned Thursday that it could be forced to redirect future investments in Britain amid a no-deal Brexit, suggesting it may move its British factories in the future.
In a video issued on its website, Airbus chief executive Tom Enders warned against "the Brexiteers' madness which asserts that, because we have huge plants here, we will not move and we will always be here."
He added, "They are wrong. And make no mistake, there are plenty of countries out there who would love to build the wings for Airbus aircraft." Enders said Airbus "could be forced to redirect future investments" in the scenario of a no-deal Brexit. "If there is a no-deal Brexit, Airbus will have to make potentially very harmful decisions for the UK," he added.
Enders called it a "disgrace" for the politicians failing to reach a deal in more than two years since the British referendum, adding that businesses are "still unable to plan properly for the future."
He said, "If you are really sure that Brexit is best for Britain, come together and deliver a pragmatic withdrawal agreement."
As one of the biggest manufacturers in Britain, Airbus employs 14,000 people there, including 6,000 in its main wings factory at Broughton in Wales.
XINHUA