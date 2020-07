Amazon says exports from India-based sellers cross $2bn

INTERNATIONAL - Amazon.com's total exports from small and medium sellers in India, part of a company programme to export products to global markets, have crossed the $2 billion mark, two company executives said on Monday.

Amazon’s “Global Selling” programme was launched in India, a key growth market for the company, in 2015. The programme, also operational in other markets, has helped more than 60,000 Indian sellers export products to 15 Amazon websites, the company said.

During a visit to India in January, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said the US e-commerce company would invest $1 billion in digitising small- and medium-businesses in India and expected to export Indian-made goods worth $10 billion by 2025.

Current sales are still a fraction of India’s total exports of goods and services, which are estimated at nearly $530 billion in the financial year that ended on March 31.

“It took us three years plus to hit the first billion dollars, today we are able to hit the next billion dollars, 100 percent growth in the last 18 months,” Gopal Pillai, vice president for seller services at Amazon India, said in a phone interview.