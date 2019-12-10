INTERNATIONAL - Amazon.com Inc. said it signed up new Prime service members in record numbers in the U.K. on Tuesday and Wednesday, when it aired Premier League soccer on its streaming platform for the first time.
“Both days beat any previous Prime Day, Black Friday and the day The Grand Tour launched,” Amazon said in a statement, referring to the car show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson.
It was the first time a streaming service has taken on full responsibility for airing the world’s richest soccer league in its home market. Amazon’s coverage was met with cautious approval from viewers despite some technical glitches and signal delays.