INTERNATIONAL - U.S. Senator Ed Markey slammed Amazon.com Inc.’s Ring for what he called lax safeguards in sharing customers’ video footage with law enforcement, accusing the video doorbell maker of not doing enough to protect users’ civil liberties.
Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, had asked Amazon for information about Ring’s privacy policies in September, after the Washington Post reported that the company had hundreds of partnerships with local police offices. Under those agreements, authorities can ask smart doorbell owners to share footage captured by their devices through Neighbors, a Ring smartphone app. The senator disclosed Amazon’s response to his letter and follow-up questions on Tuesday.
“Amazon’s Ring is marketed to help keep families safe, but privacy rights are in real danger as a result of company policies,” Markey said in a statement. “Amazon is not doing enough to ensure that its products and practices do not run afoul of our civil liberties.”