Apple tells staff U.S. stores to remain closed until early May

INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc. on Thursday told employees that its retail stores in the U.S. will remain closed and work-from-home procedures will stay in place until early May due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





In a memo to employees, Apple Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien told staff that the company anticipates that “flexible work arrangements will remain in place for all offices, and all retail stores will remain closed, until early May.”



