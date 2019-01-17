Photo: (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Apple will cut back on hiring for some divisions after lower-than-expected iPhone sales and missing its revenue forecast for the holiday quarter, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter. According to the report, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company’s recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Just recently, a report by The Wall Street Journal, which also stated that Apple reportedly planning to release three new iPhones this year with the high-end model set to feature a triple-camera system at the rear.

One of the three devices would be the successor to the iPhone XR with an LCD display.

The report pushed it further in the future claiming that in 2020, Apple is considering going OLED-only for its iPhone models.

REUTERS, BUSINESS REPORT