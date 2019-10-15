That’s coincided with the steady aging of iPhone 6 and 6s models, which broke Apple sales records when they came out in late 2014 and 2015. Now, hundreds of millions of users are looking to upgrade handsets hobbled by slow processors, weak batteries and lack of compatibility with the latest software and services.

Since missing holiday sales targets last year, the company has cut some prices and offered more attractive trade-in deals. The iPhone 11 went on sale Sept. 20 at $699 -- $50 below the previous iPhone XR, for a more capable device.

INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc. is seeing higher iPhone demand than it expected, thanks to two forces consumers find hard to resist: falling prices and the inevitable aging of older models.

Apple iPhone 11's are pictured inside of the Apple Store on Fifth Ave in the Manhattan borough of New York

The new models are off to a “very strong start,“ Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook recently told Germany’s Bild newspaper. An Apple spokesman declined to comment.

Sales of Apple’s iPhone 11 have been slightly higher than expected, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Apple asked suppliers to produce 70 to 75 million total iPhone units for 2019. Now suppliers have been told to target the high end of that range, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans.

The $999 version of the iPhone 11 Pro with a 5.8-inch screen has also been one of the most popular new models, the people added. A recent search on Apple’s website showed many stores in the U.S, Greater China, the U.A.E, and Australia were sold out of most of the Pro models, while the base iPhone 11 was abundant. Many models ordered online now won’t arrive until early November.

Since Apple unveiled the new handsets on Sept. 10, the company’s stock has jumped to a record. Shares of some suppliers have also rallied.

Consumer interest in the iPhone 11 suggests Apple may be tackling a problem that has plagued its lower-end models in recent years: Many people want the best iPhones, but can’t afford them. The iPhone 11 bridges that gap. The only major differences between that model and the iPhone 11 Pro is a third-camera for deeper zoom and the resolution of the screen. Reviews of the iPhone 11 have been positive, with praise coming for the consistency of the camera between the regular iPhone 11 and the Pro version.





Shannon Cross of Cross Research attributed the strong demand to the lower price of the iPhone 11, the need for customers to upgrade older devices, and longer battery life of the iPhone 11 Pro.





While the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro lines aren’t major overhauls, the devices have arrived as some of the most popular iPhones in history are getting so old that many users will have to upgrade soon.





The average iPhone user upgrades every four years, analysts estimate, so handsets purchased in 2015 are likely to be replaced. That was the year the iPhone really went mainstream following the introduction of the larger 6 and 6 Plus models in late 2014. The company sold a record 231 million units in its 2015 fiscal year, up 37% from a year earlier.





Users of 2014 iPhones are also finding that iOS 13, the company’s latest mobile software update, doesn’t work with their handsets. That means they are missing out on new features like Dark Mode, services like Apple Arcade, and new apps from third-party developers.



