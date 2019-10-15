INTERNATIONAL - Apple Inc. is seeing higher iPhone demand than it expected, thanks to two forces consumers find hard to resist: falling prices and the inevitable aging of older models.
Since missing holiday sales targets last year, the company has cut some prices and offered more attractive trade-in deals. The iPhone 11 went on sale Sept. 20 at $699 -- $50 below the previous iPhone XR, for a more capable device.
That’s coincided with the steady aging of iPhone 6 and 6s models, which broke Apple sales records when they came out in late 2014 and 2015. Now, hundreds of millions of users are looking to upgrade handsets hobbled by slow processors, weak batteries and lack of compatibility with the latest software and services.