GABORONE - Botswana's economy is expected to grow at a slower pace this year from last year due to depressed mining sector, the southern African central bank predicted on Monday.
Botswana's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the 12 months ended June 2019 slowed down to 3.9 percent compared to 4.9 percent last year, said Moses Pelaelo, the Bank of Botswana governor said.
"Lower increase in output is mainly attributable to a deceleration in the growth of mining sector," Pelaelo announced when addressing journalists soon after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city.