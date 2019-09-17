This image provided on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, by the U.S. government and DigitalGlobe and annotated by the source, shows damage to the infrastructure at Saudi Aramco's Kuirais oil field in Buqyaq, Saudi Arabia. The drone attack Saturday on Saudi Arabia's Abqaiq plant and its Khurais oil field led to the interruption of an estimated 5.7 million barrels of the kingdom's crude oil production per day, equivalent to more than 5% of the world's daily supply. (U.S. government/Digital Globe via AP)



INTERNATIONAL - Saudi Arabia sought to calm markets on Tuesday after an unprecedented attack on its oil facilities, with sources saying output was recovering much more quickly than initially forecast and could be fully back in two or three weeks.

The Saudis were initially silent on the impact of the weekend attack that knocked out half of their production, or 5% of global output, causing the largest oil price jump in decades.

But after fears it could take months for output to recover, a top official said on Tuesday the kingdom was close to restoring 70% of the 5.7 million barrels per day lost and production would be fully back in two to three weeks.

The Saudi energy minister will hold a news conference on Tuesday at 1715 GMT, giving what would be the first official update since state oil giant Aramco announced on Sunday the attacks on its plants in Abqaiq and Khurais.

The assault on the world’s biggest crude oil processing was the worst on regional oil facilities since Saddam Hussein torched Kuwait’s oil wells during the 1990-91 Gulf war.

While the Houthi group, which is fighting a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, was quick to claim responsibility for the attack, U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Iran.

That accusation prompted Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday to rule out talks with Washington.



NUCLEAR ACCORD

Trump said on Monday that it looked like Iran was behind the strike at the heart of the Saudi oil industry, but stressed he did not want to go to war. Iran denied it was to blame.

“Iranian officials, at any level, will never talk to American officials ... this is part of their policy to put pressure on Iran,” Iranian state TV quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying.

He said talks could only take place if the United States returned to a nuclear accord between Iran and the West that Trump abandoned last year.

U.S.-Iranian relations deteriorated after Trump quit the accord and reimposed sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic programmes. He also wants Iran to stop supporting regional proxies, including the Houthis.

But after first warning that the United States was “locked and loaded” to respond to the incident, Trump dialled down his rhetoric, saying on Monday there was “no rush” to do so and that Washington was coordinating with Gulf Arab and European states.

“We want to find definitively who did this.”

Britain and Germany agreed they needed to work with international partners to form a collective response and de-escalate tensions as efforts continued to establish exactly what happened, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the Iran nuclear pact, which European parties are trying to salvage, is one building block “we need to get back to”.

Saudi Arabia, which has supported tougher U.S. sanctions on Iran, said an initial investigation showed the strikes were carried out with Iranian weapons.



