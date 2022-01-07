Beijing plans to use 5G technology to showcase Winter Olympics

With just under one month to go before the start of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, China is ready to show the world how it will use 5G technology and green energy to successfully run a major sporting event. The Olympics are scheduled to run from February 4 - 20 with the venues divided into three clusters across Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

According to China Central Television, Beijing will be the stage for the opening and closing ceremonies and primarily be used for ice sports. Yanqing’s venue, situated 75km northwest of Beijing, will stage alpine skiing and sliding events including the skeleton, luge and bobsleigh. Zhangjiakou’s venues will host the snowboarding, ski jumping, cross-country and biathlon events. In its bid to host a “Green Olympics”, the Winter games will be the first time in the history of the Olympics that all venues are powered by green energy. The cooling technology being used at the venues improves energy efficiency by 30%, while all of its waste heat can be recovered and reused.

Using Internet of Things technology, the Bird’s Nest Stadium evolved into a digital low-carbon venue, while the Water Cube was turned into an Ice Cube within 20 days. China Global Television Network (CGTN) has set up an augmented reality studio to create an immersive experience for viewers as well as a special studio located on the high-speed train which connects the three competition zones. CGTN will live stream from the train using 5G signal towers that were set up along the railway.