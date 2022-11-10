Biggest ever lottery prize of $2.04bn jackpot won

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a record $2.04 billion, authorities said.
Lottery officials confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday that "California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire", reports Xinhua news agency.
"One lucky ticket sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 Powerball draw," said the tweet.
#HUGE #BREAKING #NEWS: The only winning #Powerball #jackpot ticket was sold in #California. This means #CALottery has made its FIRST EVER billionaire. Details forthcoming!— CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) November 8, 2022
The jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion at the time of the drawing, making it the world's largest lottery prize, according to California Lottery officials.
This grand prize was reportedly the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in American lottery history.
The big winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on West Woodbury Rd. in Altadena (#LosAngeles county). https://t.co/bByaCCdSDm— CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) November 8, 2022
The previous Powerball record of $1.586 billion was set in 2016 and shared by three ticket holders.
All winnings will be subject to federal taxes, reducing the payout by more than one-third, and many states also tax lottery winnings in addition.
To win the top prize, players must buy a $2 ticket and match all five white balls as well as one red Powerball. The odds of doing so are 1 in 292m, which means it’s not unusual for no one to win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts an increasing number of players.
The Guardian reported that millions of Americans bought tickets as the jackpot rose over multiple draws in the last month. Enough tickets were sold for Saturday’s unwon prize of $1.6bn that 62% of the 292.2m possible number combinations were covered.
This record-breaking Powerball jackpot up for grabs is separate from a $1.334bn Mega Millions lottery prize claimed in September.
IANS, additional reporting by BR Reporter