INTERNATIONAL - Bitcoin struggled as the U.S. trading day began, extending its decline in the wake of Tuesday’s broad plunge across cryptocurrencies even as several alternative coins staged a modest recovery.
The most traded digital asset fell 2.2% to $8,395 as of 6:42 a.m. in New York, slowing down after a wild ride the previous day saw an intraday drop of 17% -- the biggest since January 2018, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. Bitcoin hadn’t traded below $9,000 since June.
The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index slipped 1.1%, as rivals Ether and EOS eked out modest gains. EOS, whose 28% plunge was the worst yesterday, advanced 3.8%.