The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index slipped 1.1%, as rivals Ether and EOS eked out modest gains. EOS, whose 28% plunge was the worst yesterday, advanced 3.8%.

The most traded digital asset fell 2.2% to $8,395 as of 6:42 a.m. in New York, slowing down after a wild ride the previous day saw an intraday drop of 17% -- the biggest since January 2018, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. Bitcoin hadn’t traded below $9,000 since June.

INTERNATIONAL - Bitcoin struggled as the U.S. trading day began, extending its decline in the wake of Tuesday’s broad plunge across cryptocurrencies even as several alternative coins staged a modest recovery.

Traders cited multiple reasons for the decline -- from a lackluster introduction of one-day Bitcoin deliverable futures Monday to a general risk-off atmosphere in traditional assets. ICE’s Bakkt venture issued 113 one-day contracts Tuesday.





“When the actual Bakkt launch showed disappointing volumes on the first day, it opened the hatch and the bottom fell out of the market,” said Travis Kling, founder of Los Angeles-based crypto hedge fund Ikigai.





Vijay Ayyar, Singapore-based head of business development at crypto exchange Luno, sees a potential short-term bottom of about $7,500 for Bitcoin before year-end, an “expected consolidation” after the strong rally earlier this year.





“Price action is being driven by short-term technical analysis, as every low price that Bitcoin has bounced off of, and every high price that has been reached has proven to be resistance,” Jeff Dorman, chief investment officer at Arca, a Los Angeles-based asset manager that invests in cryptocurrencies, said by email. “Because crypto is still dominated by short-term focused traders, these telegraphed narratives often become self fulfilling prophecies.”







