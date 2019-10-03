BMW’s namesake brand was neck-and-neck with its German rival in the US last month. File Photo: IOL

INTERNATIONAL – BMW’s namesake brand was neck-and-neck with its German rival in the US last month, edging Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz by a mere 34 cars and keeping the race for sales bragging rights close into the final stretch.



BMW posted a 6 percent gain in September, delivering to 27 467 cars and sport utility vehicles. The 3 Series sedan was up 19 percent and the X5 SUV more than doubled sales from a year ago.



