INTERNATIONAL – BMW’s namesake brand was neck-and-neck with its German rival in the US last month, edging Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz by a mere 34 cars and keeping the race for sales bragging rights close into the final stretch.
BMW posted a 6 percent gain in September, delivering to 27 467 cars and sport utility vehicles. The 3 Series sedan was up 19 percent and the X5 SUV more than doubled sales from a year ago.
Mercedes deliveries rose 4.8 percent to 27 433, paced by deliveries of its GLC and GLE SUVs, which jumped 13 percent and 28 percent, respectively.