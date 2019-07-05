FILE PHOTO: The BMW logo is seen on a car in Nice



INTERNATIONAL – Two German car makers, Daimler AG and the BMW Group, launched a "long-term strategic cooperation" in the field of automated driving, according to a joint press release published by the premium car makers on Thursday.

The main aim of the partnership would be to develop "driver assistance systems and automated driving on motorways as well as automated parking functions" to SAE Level 4, according to the German car makers.





According to the levels of automation standard developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), Level 4 is one step below full vehicle autonomy. The long-term aim of the partnership was to create a "scalable platform for automated driving", which could increase the scope for automation in German cities, BMW and Daimler announced.





"It is important to us that the partnership does not only remain with two parties and therefore the non-exclusive cooperation is open to further partners," a BMW spokesperson told Xinhua on Thursday.





The two German car makers would independently implement the technologies in their respective car products, according to the joint press release. The research for developing the automated driving technology would involve more than 1,200 specialists from both car makers working together at different sites across Germany.





BMW and Daimler are planning for the automated driving technology to feature in passenger cars for private customers by 2024.





Back in February, BMW and Daimler had announced their intention to cooperate in the development of autonomous driving systems.





