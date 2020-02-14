Botswana Seeks New De Beers Diamond Sales Deal by End of April









FILE PHOTO: Diamonds are displayed during at the De Beers Global Sightholder Sales (GSS) in Gaborone, Botswana INTERNATIONAL - Botswana plans to conclude negotiations with De Beers on a diamond sales agreement by the end of April to replace the current 10-year deal that expires in January.

The government wants to see more gems cut and polished within the borders of the world’s second-biggest biggest diamond producer, creating jobs and boosting the state coffers, according to Lefoko Moagi, the minister of mineral resources, green technology and energy security.

An agreement is crucial for both parties. Botswana accounts for more than two-thirds of De Beers’ production, while the country relies on the gems for 90% of its exports and wants to derive as much benefit as possible from its mineral wealth.





“We are looking at April, not beyond, for all of this to happen and be successfully concluded,” Moagi said in an interview in his office in Gaborone, the capital. “We now want further to move into the value space; the bottom end of the business which involves your valuation, your pricing, cutting and polishing, marketing, selling, jewelry making.”





De Beers remains “fully focused on continuing to be a dedicated partner to the people of Botswana, and to delivering on our commitments,” the unit of Anglo American Plc said in an emailed response to questions.





Botswana already owns 15% of De Beers and has a 50% stake in the Debswana mining company. As part of the existing agreement, De Beers moved diamond sales to Botswana from London, and the government secured the right to to sell 10% of Debswana’s production independently.





The country’s exports of polished diamonds climbed as a percentage of total gem exports in 2017 and 2018, according to data from the central bank. Still, the $846 million of polished gems exported in 2018 is dwarfed by the $5.1 billion of rough stones.



