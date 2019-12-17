INTERNATIONAL - British Airways and China Southern Airlines have expanded their code-sharing deal with a view to boosting tourism between the two countries.
The two carriers said on Tuesday their new joint business agreement would enable them to cooperate more on scheduling and pricing, open up more destinations between the two countries and develop a combined route network from Beijing’s new airport.
The pair, which have had a code-sharing deal since 2017, will now code-share on all direct flights operated between London and the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Sanya, Wuhan and Zhengzhou.
Code-sharing allows two or more carriers to publish and advertise tickets on the same plane under different flight numbers, helping to reduce the number of empty seats on flights.
Alex Cruz, chairman and Chief Executive of British Airways, part of the IAG group of airlines, said the deal would benefit customers.