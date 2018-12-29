

INTERNATIONAL - U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on copper miners in 2018 as fears of a global economic slowdown overshadowed other fundamentals. Meanwhile gold producers struggled as bullion lost its safe-haven luster until late in the year.

What’s ahead in 2019? We asked four top executives from companies including Newmont Mining Corp. and Teck Resources Ltd. for their outlooks. From dealing with debt to dividends, to corporate-level acquisitions and asset sales, no one plans to stay still.





Gary Goldberg Newmont Mining





Gary Goldberg Photographer: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg

The Colorado-based miner intends to look at non-core assets that Barrick Gold Corp. may put up for sale after its merger: “If there’s something that’s attractive at the right value for us, we’d be interested.”





MARKET:





The gold market had become “numb’’ to macro drivers, including Brexit, but recent stock market volatility is attracting some generalist gold investors Fed policy could benefit gold if the U.S. dollar weakens in 2019 If trade tensions trigger a U.S. recession, Goldberg thinks the dip will be relatively flat





SECTOR:





Junior companies are finding capital very tight, which presents opportunities for Newmont to buy into projects The industry has less distressed debt than in the recent past, but that could change if gold prices slide, especially below $1,050/oz The entire industry shifting to “value over volume”





NEWMONT:





Capital allocation will be a mix of debt reduction, dividend and reinvestment “‘Pay the debt as it comes due’ is how things look today given the current gold price” Actively trying to attract generalist investors with dividend Dividend is sustainable at 56 cents/year: Goldberg “That’s not going to bring back in the income investors, but it’ll at least demonstrate to those that have been keeping an eye on the space that we are focused on shareholder returns along with making good investments” Barrick’s half stake in the Kalgoorlie Super Pit is the only asset that Newmont is publicly interested in acquiring from its rival at this stage Newmont is interested in synergies with Barrick in Nevada, and will talk to their executives “when they’re ready”



