This undated photo provided by GM shows the 2019 Cadillac CTS, a luxury sedan that has been discontinued but is still available on dealer lots.The head of General Motors Co’s Cadillac luxury brand said a majority, and possibly all, of the brand’s models would be electric vehicles by 2030. (General Motors Co. via AP)

INTERNATIONAL - The head of General Motors Co’s Cadillac luxury brand said on Thursday that a majority, and possibly all, of the brand’s models would be electric vehicles by 2030.

Cadillac president Steve Carlisle also said Cadillac was on track for “low double-digit” sales growth in China in 2019, despite a drop in overall sales in the world’s largest vehicle market.





Retail Cadillac sales in the United States were on track this year for their first increase since 2013, Carlisle said.





Cadillac has previously signaled a move toward electric models.





Carlisle also confirmed Cadillac would offer a large electric sports-utility vehicle (SUV) similar to the Escalade and that it could continue to sell internal combustion models alongside electric vehicles, depending on consumer demand.





GM expects to begin production of the large Cadillac electric SUV in late 2023 at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant as part of a planned $3 billion overhaul of the factory, sources have previously told Reuters.