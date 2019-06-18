FILE PHOTO: A worker serves a customer inside the Carrefour hypermarket at the Two Rivers Shopping Mall in Nairobi



INTERNATIONAL - Carrefour will open its first store in Uganda this year, expanding in the region after a successful launch in neighbouring Kenya, the Dubai-based operator of the French retailer’s outlets said on Tuesday.

Majid al Futtaim (MAF), a United Arab Emirates-based mall developer that holds Carrefour franchise rights in 37 countries, opened its first store in Kenya in 2016, securing rapid growth in a country where just 30 percent of retail transactions take place on the formal market.





MAF has already secured space at a large mall in the Ugandan capital Kampala and has hired 150 workers ahead of the launch of the store, said Hani Weiss, CEO of MAF Retail in a statement.





“This announcement brings us a step closer towards realizing our long-term expansion plan for East Africa. Uganda is considered one of the fastest growing economies in Africa,” Weiss said.





A second store in the Ugandan capital will be opened early next year, he said.



