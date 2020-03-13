China cuts reserve ratios for some banks, pumps out $79bn to spur virus-hit economy

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website that it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50-100 basis points (bps) for banks that have met inclusive financing targets. The RRR for large banks is currently at 12.5%.





The central bank has been encouraging banks to lend more to small firms and other vulnerable sectors under its inclusive financing push, and has urged lenders to extend cheap loans and tolerate late payments from companies hit by the health crisis.





Qualified joint-stock commercial banks would enjoy an additional cut of 100 bps, it added.





The targeted cut, the ninth since early 2018, will be effective from March 16.





Financial markets had widely expected more support measures soon from the government and the PBOC to get the economy back on steadier footing. The country’s cabinet on Wednesday flagged more bank reserve cuts and other steps.





The PBOC has been ramping up policy easing since the virus outbreak escalated in late January. China has cut several key interest rates, and some analysts are expecting another cut in the benchmark lending rate next week.





But on Friday, the PBOC reiterated that monetary policy would remain prudent, even if it is more flexible in prioritising restoring economic growth. It said it would not open the credit flood-gates, a practice which had led to a rapid build-up in debt in the past.





The government has also rolled out fiscal support steps, including more funding for virus fight, tax waivers, cuts in social insurance fees and subsidies for firms.