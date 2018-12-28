FILE- In this Aug. 8, 2018, file photo bottles of Coca-Cola sit on a shelf in a market in Pittsburgh. Coca-Cola is taking a minority stake in Iris Nova, the company behind a cashierless New York store where customers pay for drinks via text message. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)



INTERNATIONAL - Coca-Cola Co., facing shifting shopping habits that have roiled the food and beverage industry, is taking a minority stake in Iris Nova, the company behind a cashierless New York City store where customers pay for drinks via text message.

Coke, now the startup’s largest investor, led a $15 million investment round that values Iris Nova at about $60 million. Iris Nova is the maker of Dirty Lemon, a line of upscale drinks, including a recently discontinued one made with CBD, that found traction with customers on Instagram before the company launched its first retail location in Manhattan this year.





For Coke, the stake gives it a window into a brand that has picked up customers outside of traditional retail channels, using social-media buzz and direct-to-consumer sales to drive growth. Coca-Cola is one of the most recognizable brands in the world, with a massive retail presence, but for now Iris Nova isn’t looking to expand into outlets like Walmart Inc., Target Corp. and Kroger Co., according to founder and Chief Executive Officer Zak Normandin.





“That would dilute everything that we’ve built,” he said. “We believe in a future with consumers having a direct connection to brands and you don’t get that in the traditional retail system.”





Coke, in its search for growth, made a splash with a $5.1 billion deal to buy the U.K. coffee chain Costa earlier this year. The beverage giant has also invested in smaller brands, like sparkling water company Topo Chico and Moxie, a soda with a cult-following in Maine.



