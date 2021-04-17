Coinbase optimism on Wall Street battles bitcoin weakness

INTERNATIONAL - Coinbase Global fluctuated for a third day, with its shares failing to draw the level of investor enthusiasm seen after Wednesday's direct listing.

The stock rose as much as 2.3 percent to trade at $330 (R4723.16) at 9:50 a.m. in New York after initially churning between gains and losses. Coinbase came back after another bullish review from Wall Street analysts, and despite weakness for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin.

The biggest US cryptocurrency exchange, with a market value of roughly $65 billion, boasts a price more than 30 percent higher than the reference price of $250 at offering. But its first-day strength, when shares soared as high as $429.54 in the first few minutes of trading, was fleeting.

Loop Capital Markets analyst Kenneth Hill became the latest analyst to advise clients to buy shares of the exchange, highlighting "lots of runway" for the company ahead of a "takeoff." Hill is the fifth analyst to rate the shares at a buy; however, his $394 12-month price target is the lowest on Wall Street.

Skeptics have warned of risks ranging from growing competition to Bitcoin's volatility, but some investors see opportunity. Cathie Wood's funds have snapped up about $352 million worth of shares over two days and there are expectations for the company to become a staple in money managers' portfolios.