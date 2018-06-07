Democratic Republic of Congo Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in London

INTERNATIONAL - Democratic Republic of Congo’s prime minister will sign into law regulations to implement the country’s new mining code on Friday evening without any concessions to industry demands that key provisions be amended, the mines minister said on Thursday.





“The code will be applied as it was promulgated!” Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu told Reuters in a text message.





Major mining companies operating in Congo, including Glencore and Randgold, threatened legal action against the government last week if their concerns about tax hikes and the elimination of exemptions were not addressed.



