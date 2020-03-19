Business ReportInternational
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Melanie Dinot, a retail worker at the Savonnerie de la Licorne poses for a portrait hours before nationwide confinement measures were in effect in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
In this photo taken Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Melanie Dinot, a retail worker at the Savonnerie de la Licorne poses for a portrait hours before nationwide confinement measures were in effect in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Coronavirus outbreak could destroy up to 25 million jobs

INTERNATIONAL - The coronavirus pandemic could trigger a global economic crisis destroying up to 25 million jobs around the world if governments do not act fast to shield workers from the impact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.

“However, if we see an internationally coordinated policy response, as happened in the global financial crisis of 2008/9, then the impact on global unemployment could be significantly lower,” ILO said.

The organization called for urgent, large-scale and coordinated measures to protect workers in the workplace, stimulate the economy and support jobs and incomes.

Such measures should include extending social protection, supporting employment retention through short-time work or paid leave, as well as financial and tax relief, including for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, ILO added.

Based on different scenarios for the impact of the pandemic on global economic growth, ILO estimated global unemployment would rise by between 5.3 million (“low” scenario) and 24.7 million (“high” scenario). By comparison, the 2008/9 global financial crisis increased global unemployment by 22 million.

A patient wears a protective face mask as she is loaded into an ambulance at The Brooklyn Hospital Center emergency room, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in New York. Anticipating a spike in coronavirus patients, New York City-area hospitals are clearing out beds, setting up new spaces to triage patients and urging people with mild symptoms to consult health professionals by phone or video chat instead of flooding emergency rooms that could be overrun. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
“This is no longer only a global health crisis, it is also a major labour market and economic crisis that is having a huge impact on people,” ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said.

“In 2008, the world presented a united front to address the consequences of the global financial crisis, and the worst was averted. We need that kind of leadership and resolve now,” he added.

