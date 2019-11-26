INTERNATIONAL - Deutsche Post DHL Group’s StreetScooter electric vehicle unit will enter the US market next year as delivery firms and municipalities work to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
DHL will debut StreetScooter’s zero-emission Work L delivery van in two urban US markets, one on each coast, starting in Spring 2020, the companies said. They did not specify which markets would be the first.
Full deployment could come in 2022 and 2023, said Ulrich Stuhec, StreetScooter’s chief technology officer, who joined the company from Ford Motor Co in October.
Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Tokyo and 30 other cities around the globe have been working to establish zero-emission zones by 2030. Those cities hope to curb accumulating greenhouse gases that contribute to extreme weather, higher temperatures and rising sea levels, which have steep economic, environmental and human costs.
The transportation industry - which includes fossil fuel-burning ships, trains, trucks and planes - accounted for 14 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2010, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.