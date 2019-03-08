Photo: (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

INTERNATIONAL – Disney’s upcoming streaming service is set to launch later this year and will include the company’s entire movie library. This is according to a report by Polygon, which states that the platform will be named Disney Plus.

The selection of films will include movies from almost 100 years ago, including the original versions of Dumbo and Snow White.

According to a report by the Verge, Disney's chief executive Bob Iger told shareholders that Disney+ will carry films that “traditionally have been kept in a ‘vault’ and brought out basically every few years.”

He also mentioned that it would launch later this year.

“The service, which I mentioned earlier is going to launch later in the year, is going to combine what we call library product, movies, and television, with a lot of original product as well, movies and television,” Iger said.

A number of new movies and shows are set to launch exclusively on the streaming platform, including a live-action Star Wars series titled The Mandalorian.

