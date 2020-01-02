INTERNATIONAL - Emaar Properties is selling the observation decks of the world’s tallest skyscraper the Burj Khalifa, four sources told Reuters, potentially raising $1 billion for Dubai’s biggest developer amid a real estate downturn.
Two of the sources said Emaar had appointed Standard Chartered to advise it on the sale of the popular “At The Top” tourist attraction.
Emaar, in which the Dubai government has a minority stake of 29.2 percent, and Standard Chartered declined to comment.
At over 828 metres, the Burj Khalifa is twice as tall as New York’s Empire State Building and nearly three times the height of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
At The Top is a popular tourist destination in Dubai, which attracted 15.92 million overnight visitors in 2018.