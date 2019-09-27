INTERNATIONAL - The east Africa tea industry is seeking to expand into the Chinese market in order to boost its declining revenues, an official said on Thursday.
Edward Mudibo, managing director of the East African Tea Trade Association (EATTA) told Xinhua in Nairobi that the region is experiencing increasing production while demand for the cash crop has stagnated hence lower prices at the Mombasa tea auction.
"We plan to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese tea trade association later in the year so that more east Africa tea is sold in China," Mudibo said. EATTA represents the interests of the tea industry in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, Madagascar and Mozambique.