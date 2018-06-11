JOHANNESBURG - US under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Sigal Mandelker on Monday urged East African governments to tighten the loopholes that allow illicit money from war-torn South Sudan to cross into regional capitals, AP reported.

It is widely believed that many South Sudanese government officials have invested heavily in real estate in cities such as Kampala, the Ugandan capital, where it is still possible to pay cash in real estate transactions.

- African News Agency (ANA)