A decade later it was Steve McQueen losing hubcaps in a Bullitt Mustang, then Burt Reynolds burst into box office lore as the cop-fleeing Bandit behind the wheel of a Pontiac Trans Am.

This past weekend, Jason Statham swerved a McLaren 720S under two tractor trailers to escape the motorcycle-riding antagonist in the latest Fast and Furious film, “Hobbs & Shaw.”

But while gas guzzlers have scorched their mark on the silver screen, electric cars are largely still waiting for their turn to reign over the red carpet.





Plug-ins may be capturing more cool factor, especially Tesla Inc. and its high-tech rides, but they’ve yet to land much time on screen. Since these models typically lose money and still make up less than 2% of the U.S. market, automakers still devote much of their precious marketing dollars promoting combustion cars by getting them cast for roles on make-believe roads.





“The business 101 would be that you’re making a ton of money on your large pickup trucks and your large SUVs, so the dollar you put into marketing on those pays back more than the dollar you put into the EVs that you’re losing money on,” said Mark Wakefield, head of the automotive practice at consulting firm AlixPartners.





There have been a handful of recent exceptions. The smash-hit Marvel Studios film “Avengers: Endgame” features Iron Man in an electric Audi e-tron GT, and the car stars as just the kind of futuristic gadget Tony Stark would want to own.





But automakers are still mostly sticking to showing off the sports cars that burnish brand image or their moneymakers in movies and television series. Take General Motors Co.: While it was in bankruptcy, the carmaker had trouble keeping Camaros in stock the summer it starred as Bumblebee in the “Transformers” series. More recently, the company reached out to a diverse audience by placing its GMC Sierra pickup in the revamp of the hit show “Queer Eye.” The Chevrolet Bolt, meanwhile, has been much harder to find on screen.



