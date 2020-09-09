Elon Musk loses record $16.3bn with world’s billionaires in wild wealth swings

NEW YORK – Elon Musk’s net worth plunged $16.3 billion (R273.5bn) on Tuesday, the largest single-day wipeout in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as the Tesla rout continued.

The electric-carmaker fell 21 percent in New York trading – the most ever – on news of a partnership between competitors Nikola and General Motors, deepening a selloff that began last week after it was snubbed for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

The world’s wealthiest people have seen wild swings in their net worths lately as retail traders accelerate buying and selling in stocks.

Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos lost $7.9bn on Tuesday, while Zhong Shanshan added more than $30bn to his fortune – making him the third-richest person in China – after shares of the bottled-water company he founded surged following an initial public offering.

Shares of Nongfu Spring, whose red-capped bottles are sold across China everywhere from mom-and-pop snack stalls to high-end hotels, jumped 54 percent in its Hong Kong debut, pushing Zhong’s fortune to $50.9bn. After opening lower, the stock was up 3.5 percent.