HARARE – Zimbabwe President Emerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday hinted at further policy measures aimed at addressing cash shortages and financial distortions.
Mnangagwa said in his State of the Nation Address the country would set up an alternative stock market for small enterprise companies and allow companies to independently import fuel.
He said he was aware of the challenges faced by the nation.
“The government is fully aware of the challenges faced by the public in accessing cash, which has resulted in some unscrupulous traders selling cash in exchange for electronic money,” Mnangagwa said.
The address also came a week after authorities froze bank accounts of companies alleged to have been involved in black market foreign exchange dealings.