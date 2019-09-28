INTERNATIONAL - Ericsson AB said it expects to pay $1 billion to resolve investigations by U.S. authorities into business ethics breaches in six countries including China in one of the costliest corruption cases on record.
The Sweden-based telecommunications equipment maker has made a provision of 12 billion kronor ($1.2 billion), which will dent third-quarter earnings, it said in a Sept. 25 statement. The company said it can’t comment on details of the process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice.
Ericsson has cooperated with investigators since 2013, when the SEC began its probe into possible Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations. The company didn’t disclose details of the ethics breaches under investigation, although it said in 2013 that the probe by U.S. authorities was related to a payment system used to win contracts in the 1990s.