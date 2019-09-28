Ericsson expects to pay $1bn in U.S. corruption probes







An Ericsson logo is pictured at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai INTERNATIONAL - Ericsson AB said it expects to pay $1 billion to resolve investigations by U.S. authorities into business ethics breaches in six countries including China in one of the costliest corruption cases on record.

The Sweden-based telecommunications equipment maker has made a provision of 12 billion kronor ($1.2 billion), which will dent third-quarter earnings, it said in a Sept. 25 statement. The company said it can’t comment on details of the process with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice.

Ericsson has cooperated with investigators since 2013, when the SEC began its probe into possible Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations. The company didn’t disclose details of the ethics breaches under investigation, although it said in 2013 that the probe by U.S. authorities was related to a payment system used to win contracts in the 1990s.





“We have to recognize that the company has failed in the past and I can assure you that we work hard every day to build a stronger Ericsson, where ethics and compliance are cornerstones in how we conduct business,” Borje Ekholm, Ericsson’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.





Ericsson shares fell as much as 3.1% in early Stockholm trading.





The FCPA prohibits American companies and overseas firms with stocks trading on U.S. exchanges from paying bribes to foreign officials.





The company is moving to resolve the probes as it battles Nokia Oyj for 5G network supply contracts and looks to win customers amid a U.S.-led boycott against rival vendor Huawei Technologies Co. Ericsson said in July the first big deployments in Asia will gradually pull down margins, although not enough to jeopardize profitability targets for 2020.





Mid-Turnaround





Ekholm took over as CEO in 2017 to turn Ericsson around after fierce competition from Chinese rivals and dwindling carrier spending on fourth-generation wireless gear led to a plunge in the company’s shares. The introduction of 5G networks offers the company a chance to boost sales as companies invest big on equipment in a global market dominated by just three players.



