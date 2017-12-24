CAPE TOWN - Essential, a brand founded by one of the creators of Android, Andy Rubin, has now upgraded its camera software with a 360 degree camera attachment. Rubin's latest feature adds streaming live 360-degree video to both Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

The add-on feature has become more useful, enabling users to broadcast adventures in a VR-friendly format just by clipping a camera to your phone.

Given that the price of the Essential Phone has dropped to R6 820, an Essential 360-degree phone can be purchased for less than R9 548 for a complete streaming setup.

A list of 360-degree camera brands in SA:

- Nevenoe FHD VR 360

This sports action camera comes with remote control. It features a 1.5" LTPS LCD screen and has real wireless remote setup and support mobile remote camera photo. The selling price for the Nevenoe FHD is R800.

- ESCAM Q8 360

The Escam Q8 360 degree panoramic 960P has WiFi, night vision, motion detector and two-way audio. The selling price for the Escam Q8 360 is R415.

- Ezviz C6T

The Ezviz C6T Mini 360 Plus 1080P has WiFi and a Pan and Tilt Camera. It also has two-way audio, up to 10 meters IR range for night vision and 8X digital zoom support. The selling price of the Ezviz C6T is R1 999.

