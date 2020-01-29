INTERNATIONAL - Facebook Inc.’s top engineering executive, Jay Parikh, is leaving after more than a decade.
Parikh, who announced the move on his Facebook page Tuesday, oversees all engineering and infrastructure efforts, and manages thousands of employees around the world.
He was instrumental in building the massive data centers that power Facebook’s social-media services. Other projects included bringing wireless internet connectivity to rural areas through solar-powered drones and undersea fiber cables, and the use of more renewable energy.