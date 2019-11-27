INTERNATIONAL - Africa, a continent blighted by the world’s highest maternal mortality rate and scant legal protection for women, beats all other regions globally in the proportion of females on company boards.
In Africa, one in four board members are female. That’s better than second-placed Europe at 23% and well ahead of global laggard Latin America at 7%, according to a report on gender parity released by the McKinsey Global Institute on Tuesday. The world average for female representation on boards is 17%. Representation on executive committees in Africa is lower than on boards, at 22%, but above the global average of 21%.
Still, the advance has been led by progress in only a handful of African nations and women disproportionately occupy leadership roles in human resources and legal departments, jobs that are seen as less likely to lead to the position of chief executive officer, McKinsey said in the report titled ‘The Power of Parity - Advancing women’s equality in Africa.’