DURBAN - Fitbit launched several new software updates, bringing advancements to its popular smartwatches and Fitbit Premium membership service.
The release of OS 4.1 for its smartwatches powers new sleep features and greater functionality right from a user's wrist. Fitbit Versa 2TM will boast an enriched always-on display mode and a new advanced heart rate algorithm featuring the best tracking yet, all while giving users 6+ days of battery life to make the most of their days (and nights).
James Park, co-founder and Chief Executive of Fitbit said, "The new FitbitOS update and added Premium features give users even more support with innovative smartwatch tools, fresh workouts, new programs and more, setting users up for success going into the new year".
The OS 4.1 update brings highly-anticipated features announced with Versa 2 to Fitbit Ionic™ as well as the entire Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches.
OS 4.1 will help users maximise their day, adding more innovative new features that provide enhanced functionality and improved usability. The new agenda app will help users take on the day to live your best life and help manage your daily schedule on-the-go.