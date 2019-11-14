Fitbit enhances smartwatch experience with OS update









Fitbit launched several new software updates, bringing advancements to its popular smartwatches and Fitbit Premium membership service. Photo: File DURBAN - Fitbit launched several new software updates, bringing advancements to its popular smartwatches and Fitbit Premium membership service. The release of OS 4.1 for its smartwatches powers new sleep features and greater functionality right from a user's wrist. Fitbit Versa 2TM will boast an enriched always-on display mode and a new advanced heart rate algorithm featuring the best tracking yet, all while giving users 6+ days of battery life to make the most of their days (and nights). James Park, co-founder and Chief Executive of Fitbit said, "The new FitbitOS update and added Premium features give users even more support with innovative smartwatch tools, fresh workouts, new programs and more, setting users up for success going into the new year". The OS 4.1 update brings highly-anticipated features announced with Versa 2 to Fitbit Ionic™ as well as the entire Fitbit Versa™ family of smartwatches. OS 4.1 will help users maximise their day, adding more innovative new features that provide enhanced functionality and improved usability. The new agenda app will help users take on the day to live your best life and help manage your daily schedule on-the-go.

FitbitOS 4.1 will begin rolling out to Fitbit smartwatch users the first week of December, just in time for the December holidays to stay on track with goals, and as you look ahead to set new ones in 2020. Fitbit Premium members can already access and enjoy many of the latest updates, with the rest rolling out on an ongoing basis in the coming months.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available in SA

The Fitbit Versa 2 is now available in South Africa at R3999 for the standard edition and the special edition costs R4999.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is the next generation of its best-selling smartwatch.

Fitbit Versa Versa 2 offers a new precision-crafted swim-proof design, includes innovative sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake, and is packed with even more advanced health, fitness and smart features to elevate every moment.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is stain-resistant, comfortable, soft and waterproof, classic silicone bands are available in new colours, including black, petal, stone, midnight blue and olive.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE