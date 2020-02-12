DURBAN - The Fix Scholarship, in partnership with Software AG South Africa, have launched the Software AG Social Innovation Startup Programme.
The programme is an initiative aimed at providing assistance to tech-enabled startups to solve their biggest social challenges, including providing networks, best practices and capital to scale in the industry.
Speaking on the partnership, Fix Moeti, Chief Executive and Founder of the Fix Scholarship said, "With technology advancing globally and the visible rise of tech social enterprises in South Africa, the partnership between Software AG and the Fix Scholarship is an important partnership in providing social innovators with the skills to not only exist but thrive in a rapidly changing digital space".
"The Fix Scholarship has always remained true to its belief in female entrepreneurship, leadership and social impact through education, and I believe that the partnership with Software AG South Africa will truly be beneficial to our entrepreneurs," added Moeti.
The Software AG Social Innovation Startup Programme calls all-female social innovators – that have an enterprise or idea with a social purpose to drive positive change – to apply for the scholarship. Candidates should be females leading social innovators and problem solvers who understand that income accompanies impact.