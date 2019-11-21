DURBAN - FNB and RMB have been jointly recognised as the Best Foreign Exchange Provider in South Africa for the fourth year running in the annual World’s Best FX Provider awards hosted by Global Finance Magazine.
The winners were selected from 113 countries using criteria including transaction volumes, market share, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.
Global Finance also considered input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology specialists.
FNB and RMB facilitate foreign exchange transactions and cross-border payments within the FirstRand Group through a single Foreign Exchange business unit that offers a range of solutions suitable to a client’s unique needs and requirements.
Anthony Grant, Chief Executive of Foreign Exchange said that the award recognises their efforts to offer the best foreign exchange products and services to a wide range of clients ranging from individuals to corporates and financial Institutions.