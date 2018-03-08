INTERNATIONAL - Former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick announced a new investment fund that he’s calling 10100 (ten-one-hundred).

Kalanick explained that the fund will focus on his “passions, investments, ideas, and big bets.”

He further adds that the theme of the fund will be large-scale job creation with a focus on real estate, e-commerce, and innovations from countries like China and India.

“Our non-profit efforts will initially focus on education and the future of cities,” Kalanick writes.

The announcement was made on a Twitter note from Kalanick that read, “Some news...”

While it’s unclear how long Kalanick has been planning the launch of 10100, Here’s Kalanick’s announcement message in full:

Over the past few months, I’ve started thinking about what’s next. I’ve begun by making investments, joining boards, working with entrepreneurs and non-profits. Today I’m announcing the creation of a fund called 10100 (pronounced “ten-one-hundred”), home to my passions, investments, ideas and big bets. It will be overseeing my for-profit investments as well as my non-profit work.

The overarching theme will be about large-scale job creation, with investments in real estate, e-commerce, and emerging innovation in China and India. Our non-profit efforts will initially focus on education and the future of cities.

For anyone who wants to get to work, email me at [email protected]

READ ALSO: Uber's Travis Kalanick to sell off R16 billion worth of stock

READ ALSO: Uber is not ready to scale back its business, says boss

TOP STORY: The dreaded blue tick on WhatsApp and how to avoid it

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE