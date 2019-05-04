Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts announced on Tuesday that it’s in the process of converting another private jet to its fleet in 2021.

INTERNATIONAL - Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts announced on Tuesday that it’s in the process of converting another private jet to its fleet in 2021, to replace the current one, which premiered in 2015 for extravagant group excursions.



Like the previous model, the new plane allows travelers to book bespoke adventures around the world, with Four Seasons arranging the trip itinerary and lodging at each stop. “Our guests are fascinated with the idea of really being in our hands for three weeks,” says Christian Clerc, president of worldwide hotel operations. “We felt we had to continue to enhance the experience.”





Booking for 2021 will open in the middle of this year and vary based on itinerary, which will be announced later this year; pricing on the current jet starts at $147,000 per person.





In the meantime, here’s what’s new.





The Plane





An narrowbody Airbus A321LR aircraft, part of the new Airbus NEO family, will be tailored by Four Seasons and have room for 48 passengers. The previous model, a reconfigured Boeing 757-200ER leased by luxury tour operator TCS World Travel from TAG Aviation, fits 52 passengers in lie-flat seats.





The company chose the Airbus model because it allowed for greater customization and can go on longer flights, enabling more direct routes, Clerc says.



