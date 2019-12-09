INTERNATIONAL - France’s Sanofi on Monday agreed to buy California-headquartered biotechnology firm Synthorx in a cash deal worth about $2.5 billion as it steps up a push in the lucrative field of cancer drugs under its new chief executive.
Sanofi has offered to buy all the outstanding shares of Synthorx common stock for $68 per share in cash, or a 172 percent premium to Synthorx’s closing price on Dec. 6, 2019.
“This acquisition fits perfectly with our strategy to build a portfolio of high-quality assets and to lead with innovation, as you will hear at our Capital Markets Day tomorrow, December 10,” Sanofi Chief Executive Paul Hudson said in a statement.
“Additionally it is aligned with our goal to build our oncology franchise with potentially practice-changing medicines and novel combinations.”
Synthorx, which posted a 2018 net loss of $56.6 million, is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on therapies for people with cancer and auto-immune disorders, according to the company’s website.