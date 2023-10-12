G7 finance leaders condemn Hamas ‘terror attacks’ on Israel

“We unequivocally condemn the recent terror attacks by Hamas on the state of Israel and express our solidarity with the Israeli people,” the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a joint communique after meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual gathering in Morocco.

G7 finance leaders yesterday condemned “terror attacks” on Israel by Hamas and voiced “unwavering” support for Ukraine in its continuing struggle against a Russian invasion.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, who chaired the meeting, said many G7 participants voiced concern and condemnation over the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The group, made up of the US, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan, also voiced its resolve to enforce sanctions and other economic measures against Russia.

“We remain committed to countering any attempts to evade and undermine our sanctions measures,” the G7 officials said, adding that they would monitor the effectiveness of price caps on Russian petroleum products and take “any necessary and appropriate enforcement actions required.”